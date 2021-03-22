Fortress Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

MRACU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 108,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,206. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

