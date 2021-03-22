Fortress Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned 2.00% of Recharge Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCHG. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,076,000.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Recharge Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.98. 260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,251. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.