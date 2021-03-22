Fortress Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 272,865 CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 272,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned about 0.28% of CONX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth $5,259,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth $2,636,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth $13,351,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth $307,000.

Get CONX alerts:

Shares of CONX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.99. 1,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,902. CONX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.39.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.