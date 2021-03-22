Fortress Investment Group LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Malacca Straits Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 184,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,477,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 452,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 314,791 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. 20,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,967. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

