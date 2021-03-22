Fortress Investment Group LLC Invests $3.35 Million in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

RMGBU traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,953. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.69. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

