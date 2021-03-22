Fortress Investment Group LLC Invests $5.30 Million in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHVIU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000.

GHVIU traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,906. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the spatial data business with a focus on digitizing and indexing the built world. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

