Fortress Investment Group LLC Invests $9.29 Million in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,288,000. Bridgetown comprises 0.4% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned about 0.81% of Bridgetown as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $8,956,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $6,192,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000.

BTWN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,253. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

