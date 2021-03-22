Fortress Investment Group LLC Makes New $11.78 Million Investment in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,127,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,779,000. CONX comprises about 0.5% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,806. CONX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.