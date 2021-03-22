Fortress Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,965,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,574,000. MP Materials makes up approximately 14.3% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned approximately 23.11% of MP Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

MP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.87. 81,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,990,322. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

