Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $91.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.16. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 27.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 88,544 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

