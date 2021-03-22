Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 30,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,456,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Specifically, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $694.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,284 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,549 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,267 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.