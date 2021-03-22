Fountain (FTN) Achieves Market Cap of $864,088.57

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Fountain has a market capitalization of $864,088.57 and $6,696.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fountain has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

