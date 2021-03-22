Fourworld Capital Management L Buys 9,250 Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) major shareholder Fourworld Capital Management L acquired 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $60,957.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OMEX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

