Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Fox Factory posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXF. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $134.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.32 and a 200-day moving average of $103.62. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $144.26.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.