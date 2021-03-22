Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) PT Raised to $75.00

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.96% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

FELE stock opened at $78.91 on Monday. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,992,000 after buying an additional 349,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,339,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,238,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

