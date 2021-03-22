Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 161,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,580. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.63.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
