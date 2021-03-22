Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 161,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,580. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.63.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

