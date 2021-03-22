Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ FRLN traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

