Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has been given a $36.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FCX. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 838,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,641,352. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.62 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

