Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Up 7.2%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.70. 30,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 322,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,011,625.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,132,593.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,348.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,374 shares of company stock worth $5,021,715. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.