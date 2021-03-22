Freshford Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,251,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064,113 shares during the period. Change Healthcare accounts for approximately 6.1% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Change Healthcare worth $41,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $865,090,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,989,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,117. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

