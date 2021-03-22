Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNLPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

