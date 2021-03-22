FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Trading Down 0.7%

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 106.50 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 106.75 ($1.39). 127,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 287,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £255.73 million and a P/E ratio of 29.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.