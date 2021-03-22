FTX Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.74 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. FTX Token has a total market cap of $3.74 billion and approximately $38.15 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $39.63 or 0.00069117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.00641861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00023758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00032531 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

