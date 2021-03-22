FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.39

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.39 and traded as high as $61.53. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $61.41, with a volume of 14,371 shares traded.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.