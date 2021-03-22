Function X (FX) Market Cap Hits $81.86 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 81% against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $81.86 million and $2.92 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,566.11 or 0.99834264 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00035716 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011866 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00077866 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000869 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003455 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
