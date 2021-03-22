Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.83 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Fundamenta token can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $651,340.29 and approximately $1.83 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.63 or 0.00471369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00065405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00140161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.42 or 0.00833233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,212,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,868 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.