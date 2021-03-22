Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Funko posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Funko by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.50. 1,327,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.