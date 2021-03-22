Fuse Network Hits Market Cap of $16.81 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $16.81 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.35 or 0.00470241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00064859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00140081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.95 or 0.00814854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00074857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars.

