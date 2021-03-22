Fusible (FUSII) Trading 26.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for $4.57 or 0.00008338 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusible has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $145,265.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.49 or 0.00473079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00066162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00139233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.00814143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00076387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

