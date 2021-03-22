Fusion Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Fusion has a market cap of $71.62 million and $2.89 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,595.47 or 1.01374760 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,237,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,667,274 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.