FY2020 EPS Estimates for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Reduced by Analyst

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immatics in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.61). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.
NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $14.19 on Monday. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.