FY2020 EPS Estimates for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Reduced by Analyst

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immatics in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.61). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $14.19 on Monday. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,968,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at $26,525,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 457,265 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 803,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,631,000.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

