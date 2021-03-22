FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Carpenter Technology Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Carpenter Technology in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($2.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.18). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRS. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 217,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,982 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

