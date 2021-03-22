FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Cintas Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cintas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $10.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $333.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 171.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,034,000 after acquiring an additional 28,728 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

