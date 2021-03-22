FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Raised by Analyst

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.