FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Decreased by Analyst

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

BXP opened at $104.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 8.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 202.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

