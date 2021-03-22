FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Raised by Analyst

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cintas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $9.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.58. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $333.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

