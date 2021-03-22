FY2021 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Increased by KeyCorp

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OFC. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.