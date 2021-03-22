FY2021 EPS Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.55).

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

IDYA opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $656.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $416,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,745 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.