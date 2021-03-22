FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Lowered by Analyst

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kilroy Realty in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KRC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $66.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $70.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 81,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

