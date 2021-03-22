FY2021 EPS Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luxfer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $582.84 million, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Luxfer by 348.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Luxfer by 50.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Luxfer by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.