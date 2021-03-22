FY2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $99,429.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,017 shares of company stock worth $2,469,008. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

