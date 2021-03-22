FY2021 EPS Estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Raised by Piper Sandler

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFBK. TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $827.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 10.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,212,000 after purchasing an additional 342,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

