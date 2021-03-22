FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issued By KeyCorp

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $11.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

