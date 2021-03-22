FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Issued By Beacon Securities

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VFF. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $14.65 on Monday. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.94 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $99,897,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,700. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

