FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Issued By DA Davidson

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Clorox in a research note issued on Friday, March 19th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.16. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

CLX stock opened at $186.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

