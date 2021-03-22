FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Reduced by Analyst

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a report released on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $9.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s FY2023 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BABA. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.97.

NYSE:BABA opened at $239.79 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.41 and a 200-day moving average of $265.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.