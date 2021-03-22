FY2022 EPS Estimates for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,141.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

