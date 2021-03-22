FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lumen Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lumen Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

LUMN stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

