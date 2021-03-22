FY2022 EPS Estimates for Translate Bio, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Translate Bio in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.52). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TBIO. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $16.45 on Monday. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,839,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Translate Bio by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after buying an additional 614,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Translate Bio by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 326,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

