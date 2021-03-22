FY2022 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $10.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.11.

NYSE WSM opened at $174.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

